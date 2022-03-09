Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PNC opened at $181.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $168.44 and a one year high of $228.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $206.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PNC. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

