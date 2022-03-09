Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Cuts Stock Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,842 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.05% of Highwoods Properties worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 62,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 31,123 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 10.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 6.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 358,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 157,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after purchasing an additional 151,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HIW opened at $43.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.85 and a 52 week high of $48.98.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 40.63% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 67.34%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIW. Robert W. Baird raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

