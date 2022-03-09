Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases 67,050 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 470.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,050 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $11,796,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,729,000 after acquiring an additional 111,510 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Coupang by 278.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter worth approximately $122,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. Coupang, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.61 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $317,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

CPNG has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

