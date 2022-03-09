Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.15

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 48.15 ($0.63) and traded as high as GBX 59.36 ($0.78). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 56.80 ($0.74), with a volume of 22,635,285 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 67 ($0.88) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 79 ($1.04) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 71.38 ($0.94).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £743.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.