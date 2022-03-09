Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.42 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($1.42) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.72) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Turning Point Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.73) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($6.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.69) to ($5.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($7.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.48) to ($4.05). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.19).

Several analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

TPTX stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.06 and a one year high of $117.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $48.22.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 2,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $107,847.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 41.4% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

