Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Short Interest Update

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the January 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.56.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded up $9.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.27. 61,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,053,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.40. Twilio has a 12 month low of $134.10 and a 12 month high of $412.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.28 and a 200-day moving average of $273.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Twilio will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,000 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.88, for a total value of $255,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,010 shares of company stock valued at $11,984,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 81.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.