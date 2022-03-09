Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 36,500 Shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 36,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.11% of Inogen worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Inogen during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Inogen by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INGN opened at $31.00 on Wednesday. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $82.35. The stock has a market cap of $704.79 million, a P/E ratio of -106.89 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.31.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.27). Inogen had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $76.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

