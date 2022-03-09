Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 165,020 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.94% of Orion Energy Systems worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Orion Energy Systems by 132.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,195,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 680,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 729.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 96,512 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 84,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 11,123 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $95.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.23. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 13.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM), Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces and sells commercial lighting and energy management systems to wholesale contractors.

