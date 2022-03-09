Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 44,931 Shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,931 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.27% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,351,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,814 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,432,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,726,000 after purchasing an additional 99,499 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,205,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 177,958 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,833,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 2,680.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 337,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 325,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRQR opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.86. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 59.74% and a negative net margin of 4,113.78%. Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $29.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.95.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

