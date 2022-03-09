Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.17 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.15 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

