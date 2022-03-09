Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $1.28 Million Position in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 71,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,281,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SGFY. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 897.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 897.4% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Signify Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 48.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,825,000 after acquiring an additional 676,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Signify Health during the third quarter worth about $34,528,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Signify Health in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Signify Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Signify Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Signify Health from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

Shares of SGFY opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.92. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 5.55 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $181.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.26 million. Signify Health had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

