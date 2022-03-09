UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 1,756 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.18% of Hubbell worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 12.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 12,940.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hubbell in the third quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 16.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $213,952.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $179.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

