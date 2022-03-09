UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $17.94 Million Stock Position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,483,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,600 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.20% of Youdao worth $17,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Youdao by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Youdao by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Youdao in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Youdao by 23,908.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Youdao by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

DAO opened at $9.20 on Wednesday. Youdao, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -7.30 and a beta of -0.59.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.22 million.

DAO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Youdao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Youdao presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

