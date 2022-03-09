UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,408 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $20,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $182.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.23. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $135.46 and a 12 month high of $194.91.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $6.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.61. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.03%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.51%.

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $797,768.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 69,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.68, for a total value of $12,128,947.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,634 shares of company stock valued at $20,534,057 over the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.78.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

