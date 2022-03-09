UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 122,345 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 122,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.60% of Prothena worth $19,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prothena by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Prothena by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $30.71 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.13). Prothena had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 33.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.45, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

