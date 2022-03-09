UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.17% of East West Bancorp worth $18,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 16.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 3.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $72.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.62. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

