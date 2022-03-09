UBS Group AG Has $6.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,774 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.81% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 812,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,234,000 after buying an additional 219,614 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 37,913.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IEUS opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.54. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.58 and a 12-month high of $75.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.131 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.