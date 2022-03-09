UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.11

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00), with a volume of 173,636,143 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £21.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.
UK Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UKOG)
