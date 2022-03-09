Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Receives $62.25 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,432,490. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCTT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $40.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.