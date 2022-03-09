Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Lessened by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 5.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,057,298,000 after purchasing an additional 529,029 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 30.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $335,186,000 after purchasing an additional 403,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,282.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 394,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,321,000 after purchasing an additional 382,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.67. 6,180,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.04. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The stock has a market cap of $161.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

Union Pacific Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.