United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Trading Up 11.1%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.84 and last traded at $35.83. Approximately 254,310 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,462,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UAL shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.40.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 7.97% and a negative return on equity of 87.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($7.00) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $22,094,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 537.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

