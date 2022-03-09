United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.20 billion-$28.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion.United Natural Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.20 EPS.
Shares of United Natural Foods stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.44. 1,281,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,774. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89.
United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.
United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
