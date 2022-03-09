United States Steel (NYSE:X) Lifted to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

X has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.55.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $24.03.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). United States Steel had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 55.13%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 1.37%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 71,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $2,191,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of X. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in United States Steel by 318.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 255,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after acquiring an additional 194,346 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 48.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter valued at $303,000. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

