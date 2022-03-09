Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Short Interest Update

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 15,948 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Unitil by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 224,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,911,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of UTL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.94. 98 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,184. Unitil has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $59.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.22. The stock has a market cap of $861.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Unitil had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 7.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unitil will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

