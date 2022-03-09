V.F. Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:VFC)

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for V.F. in a report released on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VFC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on V.F. from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $51.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. has a 1-year low of $51.02 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

In other V.F. news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,591,858,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,311,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 4,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,243 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

