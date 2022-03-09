Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $966.29 Million

Analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) to post $966.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $930.70 million to $1.03 billion. Vail Resorts reported sales of $684.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock traded up $6.47 on Friday, reaching $237.54. 6,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,025. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.11 and its 200-day moving average is $313.51. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 67.76 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

In other news, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total transaction of $32,467,895.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aravt Global LLC increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 83.9% during the third quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 82,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,552,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth $1,428,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 494.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 41.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 7.7% in the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

