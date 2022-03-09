Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Raised to $23.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VALE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at $5,483,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Vale by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at $6,371,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 351.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vale by 10.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

