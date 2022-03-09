Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Raised to $23.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VALE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.
Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17.
Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vale (VALE)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.