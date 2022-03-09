Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Valens Semiconductor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Get Valens Semiconductor alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

NYSE VLN opened at $5.74 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $12.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor in the third quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

About Valens Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.