Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO stock traded down $2.21 on Wednesday, hitting $88.33. 74,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,447,517. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.