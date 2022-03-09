Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $30.37

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.37, but opened at $28.48. Valneva shares last traded at $28.46, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VALN. UBS Group downgraded shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Valneva alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.