Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after purchasing an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 730,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,947,000 after purchasing an additional 17,534 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 228,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, reaching $272.62. 245,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,830. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $269.31 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $309.58 and a 200 day moving average of $323.13.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

