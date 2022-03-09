Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Cut by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $453,589,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 255.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,435,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,353 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 12,114,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VPR Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $107,453,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. 821,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,897,873. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $55.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

