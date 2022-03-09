Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Increased by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 4.8% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 952,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,897,873. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.20.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.