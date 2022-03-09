Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 99.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $1,055,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 94.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,568,000 after purchasing an additional 212,911 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 91.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,327,000 after purchasing an additional 78,868 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

