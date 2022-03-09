Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Gleason Group Inc.

Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 11.5% of Gleason Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gleason Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $6.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.24. 277,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,479,315. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

