Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Raised by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $140.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.70 and a 12 month high of $151.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

