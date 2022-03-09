VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

NASDAQ:VBIV traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,427. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.94. VBI Vaccines has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.31.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 249.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 23,897 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in VBI Vaccines by 130.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 65,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 37,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VBIV. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.