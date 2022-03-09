Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.020-$4.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.Veeva Systems also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.910-$0.920 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stephens cut shares of Veeva Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $289.79.

NYSE VEEV opened at $181.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $227.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.57. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $177.39 and a one year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 23.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

