Velo (VELO) Hits 1-Day Volume of $949,800.00

Velo (CURRENCY:VELO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Velo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0440 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Velo has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. Velo has a market cap of $41.70 million and $949,800.00 worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042573 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000145 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.72 or 0.06474094 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,891.65 or 1.00088029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00041739 BTC.

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 29,999,999,991 coins and its circulating supply is 947,050,097 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Velo is velo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

