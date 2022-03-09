Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Bank of America lowered Velo3D from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NYSE:VLD opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.76. Velo3D has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.18.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Velo3D will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLD. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Velo3D during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,511,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $419,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Velo3D in the third quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the third quarter worth $29,000.

