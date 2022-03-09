VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX) Stock Price Up 20%

Shares of VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN (NYSEARCA:TVIX – Get Rating) traded up 20% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 30,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,145,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.21.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX Short-Term ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.