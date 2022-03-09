Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $149.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.43 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Vera Bradley updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.570-$0.670 EPS.

Vera Bradley stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.07. 497,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,354. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.00. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $238.47 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

VRA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 244,427 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 182,510 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 136,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,430,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 135,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 344,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 109,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley (Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.