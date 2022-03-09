VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Short Interest Up 30.5% in February

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the January 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 669,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $206.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.92. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $224.69.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 59.12%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that VeriSign will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total value of $309,037.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total value of $1,185,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,077 shares of company stock worth $7,397,056 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,564,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,179 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $167,760,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 108.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 383,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,380,000 after acquiring an additional 199,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile (Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.