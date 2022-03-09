Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 0.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.

Shares of VET traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.34. The stock had a trading volume of 193,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,130. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Several research firms recently commented on VET. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $678,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 246,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 116,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 48,650 shares during the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

