Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.45.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $23.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $23.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.58.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.32. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2,345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,059,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,324 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 480.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,270,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,004 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,154,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,119,000 after purchasing an additional 106,643 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,906,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,869,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 624,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

