Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VET. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an underpeform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$25.45.

Shares of VET opened at C$30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$7.06 and a one year high of C$30.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion and a PE ratio of 6.59.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

