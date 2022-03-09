Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $7.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.98.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

