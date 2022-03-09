Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Announces Earnings Results

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.
VTNR opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $470.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.60. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.32.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Vertex Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertex Energy (VTNR)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.