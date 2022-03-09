Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Announces Earnings Results

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

VTNR opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $470.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.60. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VTNR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTNR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $308,000. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

