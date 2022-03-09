Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ VTNR opened at $7.44 on Wednesday. Vertex Energy has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $470.86 million, a PE ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

VTNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

