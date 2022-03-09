Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.650-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.50 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.Vertiv also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, November 26th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vertiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Cowen downgraded Vertiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.83.

VRT stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.13. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertiv news, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $1,277,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,351,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 342,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after buying an additional 43,135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,896 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 139,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

